Emerging Money Daily Audio Blog January 5, 2018

An extraordinary start to the year by any measure with Japan finally taking out the highs from 1992, and the US setting records on consecutive days to start the year for only the second time in its history.

What is more impressive to us is the macro data around the world in manufacturing and services. On the call we discuss European and Japanese fundamentals as the global trade picks up steam.

