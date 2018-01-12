Emerging Money Audio Blog January 12, 2018

Markets are pushing higher on higher Retail Sales and solid bank earnings. Investors should be looking for chances to utilize low volatility and protect portfolios while participating in this leg up.
What does the 2yr Note trading mover 2.00% today mean for annuity and fixed income investors, and thus equity investors?
Bitcoin is finding technical support to its uptrend on the charts. Should this be an evolutionary positi9ve sign for crypto-ballers?
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: charts • earnings • Retail Sales • volatility
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country