Emerging Money Audio Blog January 12, 2018

Markets are pushing higher on higher Retail Sales and solid bank earnings. Investors should be looking for chances to utilize low volatility and protect portfolios while participating in this leg up.

What does the 2yr Note trading mover 2.00% today mean for annuity and fixed income investors, and thus equity investors?

Bitcoin is finding technical support to its uptrend on the charts. Should this be an evolutionary positi9ve sign for crypto-ballers?

Tune into your account for more information.