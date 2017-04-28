Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 28 - Stocks dance with fresh highs on the SPX while setting fresh levels at the Nasdaq and Russell this week.
We head into the weekend sideways, recapping a week that peaked on sentiment just before US tax reform details came to light after riding the crest of the French election wave.
The market is not needing affirmation of fiscal policy.
Today's macro hardly confirms an accelerating economy in the US yet earnings this week gave us reason for optimism.
How can 0.7% Q1 GDP translate into the above trend growth that will support massive tax cuts?
EM News
- Residents mop up after violent protests over child’s death on a Coligny sunflower farmSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-28
- SA’s top trending search this week was bipolarSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-28
- Nothing could deter Nelwamondo’s quest for educationSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-28
- Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho sets sights on Liverpool and ArsenalSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-28
- Be wary of how alleged coup plot can be used‚ R2K warnsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-28
- Prince of the Karoo accused of assaulting DA rivalSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-28
- Shark alert on the Garden Route for holiday weekendSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-28
- Zuma to attend May Day rally‚ despite strong objections by unionsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-28
- Wheels of justice don’t turn fast enough for those behind barsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-28
- WEF Africa has come to SA at the right time‚ says ZumaSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-28
- Ramaphosa goes on the charm offensive in rural KZNSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-28
- Your first trade for Friday, April 28Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-04-28
- China to accommodate disabled students to sit gaokaoSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-28
- China criticizes U.S. report on religious freedomSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-28
- China requires real-name registrations in online gamesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-28
