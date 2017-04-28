Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 28 - Stocks dance with fresh highs on the SPX while setting fresh levels at the Nasdaq and Russell this week.

We head into the weekend sideways, recapping a week that peaked on sentiment just before US tax reform details came to light after riding the crest of the French election wave.

The market is not needing affirmation of fiscal policy.

Today's macro hardly confirms an accelerating economy in the US yet earnings this week gave us reason for optimism.

How can 0.7% Q1 GDP translate into the above trend growth that will support massive tax cuts?

Login into your account for the full audio briefing or Click Here to Subscribe