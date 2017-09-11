Emerging Money Daily Call Sept 11

September 11 is a day that requires major reflection for those lives lost and how our way of living was forever changed.
Today's call focuses on the global trade which continues to outperform the US trade. Weekend data from China is supporting our call on continued industrial and reflation allocations.
Europe looks especially cheap on a spread basis to the US and we talk about key metrics that support European equities over US equities even after a strong move this morning across the continent.
Tune in to your account for more information.
Tagged with: China • Europe • trade • US equities
