Emerging Money Daily Audio Call September 8 - As we recap the week and look to next week, markets remain caught between earnings season and political footballs in Washington and in Korea.
The ECB was the story of the week for us, or at least the way the market responded. The moves in the currency markets are far from orderly and while we feel the move lower in the USD has been justified, we are starting to get concerned about the velocity of the move. As folks who were calling for a weaker Dollar for a long time, we are starting to make room for a Dollar recovery in our portfolio. We discuss how investors might do that.
Was the move in Copper today justified? China’s import export numbers are blamed for a 3.3% slide that has taken down miners but remember where we have come from on this trade and it has been a lot in a short period of time…
Have a great weekend and our thoughts and best wishes go to Florida over the next few days…
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Your first trade for Friday, September 8Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-09-08
- Food delivery firms in China face white pollution chargeSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-08
- Hospital held negligent over pregnant woman’s suicideSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-08
- Shanghai has a new way to pick judgesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-08
- China revises regulations on religious affairsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-08
- Media invited to cover 19th CPC national congressSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-08
- Beijing’s new airport to serve XionganSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-08
- Visa-free deal boosts Chinese restaurant in MoroccoSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-08
- Father, son unite across bordersSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-08
- Guidelines in works for Antarctic tourismSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-08
- Corruption, graft unveiled on TVSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-08
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Your first trade for Friday, September 8