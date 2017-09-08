Emerging Money Daily Audio Call September 8 - As we recap the week and look to next week, markets remain caught between earnings season and political footballs in Washington and in Korea.

The ECB was the story of the week for us, or at least the way the market responded. The moves in the currency markets are far from orderly and while we feel the move lower in the USD has been justified, we are starting to get concerned about the velocity of the move. As folks who were calling for a weaker Dollar for a long time, we are starting to make room for a Dollar recovery in our portfolio. We discuss how investors might do that.

Was the move in Copper today justified? China’s import export numbers are blamed for a 3.3% slide that has taken down miners but remember where we have come from on this trade and it has been a lot in a short period of time…

Have a great weekend and our thoughts and best wishes go to Florida over the next few days…