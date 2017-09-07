Emerging Money Daily Audio Call September 7 - Mario Draghi was the story of the day and the Dollar chart is ugly, but it should not surprise if the DXY is really about USD/EUR.

We explain why 1.30 on the Euro makes sense and why this is huge for EU financials.

Why has Brazil gone parabolic? Another rate cut helps but the fiscal adjustment is real and Michael Temer is real. Whats next?

Energy remains in focus with the hurricane damage both destructive to demand but constructive to the sector... we explain.

Tune into your account for more information.