Emerging Money Daily Audio Call September 6 - As we move further into the week it becomes increasingly clear that markets are willing to reward less dysfunction rather than more.

In the face of a debt crisis the announced 3m deal gives equities reason to exhale on the eve of the ECB, NFP Friday and Hurricanes that are devastating the South East.

We feel the Fed Beige book is a sad reminder that the Fed really is unclear on what economic indicators mean anymore. Equities should still fear the Fed and we wonder whether Stan Fischer's resignation today is another reason for greater concern about how the Fed will conduct policy going forward. We explain...

Energy continues its shock and awe resurgence off the hurricane belt. We update our XLE and OFS trades.

