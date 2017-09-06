Emerging Money Daily Audio Call September 6
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call September 6 - As we move further into the week it becomes increasingly clear that markets are willing to reward less dysfunction rather than more.
In the face of a debt crisis the announced 3m deal gives equities reason to exhale on the eve of the ECB, NFP Friday and Hurricanes that are devastating the South East.
We feel the Fed Beige book is a sad reminder that the Fed really is unclear on what economic indicators mean anymore. Equities should still fear the Fed and we wonder whether Stan Fischer's resignation today is another reason for greater concern about how the Fed will conduct policy going forward. We explain...
Energy continues its shock and awe resurgence off the hurricane belt. We update our XLE and OFS trades.
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Your first trade for Wednesday, September 6Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-09-06
- Countdown to Tianyi market’s departure from BeijingSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-06
- Largest wholesale market in Beijing to closeSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-06
- Kung fu star aims a blow at pangolin poachersSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-06
- Kexue finishes month-long deep sea explorationSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-06
- China’s strengthened pollution laws yield resultsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-06
- Beijing court re-educating young bulliesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-06
- Ministry moves to protect kids’ right to schoolSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-06
- 3 snow leopard cubs found in ShiquSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-06
- Beijing mulls capping shared bike numbersSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-06
- 4,000 held accountable for environmental problemsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-06
- Could a bitcoin bubble be looming on the horizon?Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-09-05
- Wells Fargo analyst says there’s one reason why you should buy Disney nowSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-09-05
- Charts point to trouble ahead for the industrials: TechnicianSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-09-05
- JPMorgan’s Samantha Azzarello explains why autumn could be a gloomy season for marketsSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-09-05
- Your first trade for Wednesday, September 6