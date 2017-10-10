Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 9

On a quiet day of trading with the US bank holiday investors prepare for 3Q earnings season where the bar is suddenly high.  We outline our view for the top line and bottom line and where we think value outperforms growth.

EM equities are following a path that seems to be driven by funds flows.  Fund flows are not necessarily following a clear change in profit trends but rather higher expectation for growth.  We discuss.

