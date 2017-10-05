Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 5 - While the global rally clings to tax hopes in the US and rates staying low globally, there are trades that remain defendable even in the current valuation environment.

On the call we address EM equity trade which somehow is only beginning to catch the attention of cross over investors despite what has been a ferocious 18m run (+60%) . As investors in the asset class for over 20 years we have clear thoughts on whether this is a sustainable allocation. We discuss the China driver and important technical levels.

The US Dollar got a bid this AM more from events in Europe than from Washington. A stronger but range-bound USD is supportive to the reflation story. Aggressive central bank rhetoric and follow through is our greatest fear despite all global policy officials maintaining a consistent tone.

Tune into your account for top trades and strategy.