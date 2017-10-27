Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 27
By Richard Rittorno On October 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 27 - As tech soars into the weekend with a week of record earnings the question for the broader market is, "
...wasn't a better earnings season already more than priced into the equities?" or should we add this uptic in EPS to the already solid equity rationale of a still friendly Fed, prospect of tax reform, and growing wages and consumption trends, and continue buying?
Global markets love the stronger Dollar for now. Europe and Japan move to fresh highs with a superior value proposition. Global PMIs this week also were corroborating the continued fund flows into these markets. If only ECB were a little less dovish. Yes, we truly mean that...
Have a great weekend.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: earnings • Europe • fund flows • markets
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Your first trade for Friday, October 27Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-10-27
- Technology breakthroughs propel China’s march as global hubSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-27
- China embraces massive influx of returneesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-27
- New high-speed trains on drawing boardSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-27
- Students make vivid cell structure paintingsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-27
- Device creates excitement with its 3D imagesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-27
- Draft standards released for care of elderlySource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-27
- Taxis help monitor pollution in JinanSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-27
- Air quality alerts issued for northern ChinaSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-27
- Shanghai announces list of longevity starsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-27
- Study: Mutated H7N9 virus can pass more easilySource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-27
- Gene Munster: The most important thing about Amazon’s quarterSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-10-26
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Your first trade for Friday, October 27