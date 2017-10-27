Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 27 - As tech soars into the weekend with a week of record earnings the question for the broader market is, "

...wasn't a better earnings season already more than priced into the equities?" or should we add this uptic in EPS to the already solid equity rationale of a still friendly Fed, prospect of tax reform, and growing wages and consumption trends, and continue buying?

Global markets love the stronger Dollar for now. Europe and Japan move to fresh highs with a superior value proposition. Global PMIs this week also were corroborating the continued fund flows into these markets. If only ECB were a little less dovish. Yes, we truly mean that...

Have a great weekend.