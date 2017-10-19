Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 19 - How many more references do we need to the 30 year anniversary of the 1987 stock crash today?

Of course there are plenty of comparisons that are intellectually appropriate and from a market psychology perspective there is plenty to talk about. The reality is that equities have been in an artificially supported upward trend for nine years and with that comes enormous risk.

Much of todays weaker price action is rooted in China and some concerns about the post-Communist Party Congress, coupled with Catalan leadership that is not ready to go quietly.

Earnings season must force investors to confront what are reasonable valuations for companies relative to themselves.

Tune into your account for more information.