Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 19
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 19 - How many more references do we need to the 30 year anniversary of the 1987 stock crash today?
Of course there are plenty of comparisons that are intellectually appropriate and from a market psychology perspective there is plenty to talk about. The reality is that equities have been in an artificially supported upward trend for nine years and with that comes enormous risk.
Much of todays weaker price action is rooted in China and some concerns about the post-Communist Party Congress, coupled with Catalan leadership that is not ready to go quietly.
Earnings season must force investors to confront what are reasonable valuations for companies relative to themselves.
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Your first trade for Thursday, October 19Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-10-19
- 775 mln Chinese students receive financial aid over past decadeSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-19
- China to standardize elderly care servicesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-19
- China-made jetliner performs well in test flightSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-19
- 440 senior officials investigated for corruptionSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-19
- Private universities increasingly important in ChinaSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-19
- China to make new breakthrough in quantum communicationSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-19
- Chinese doctor saves passenger on US tripSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-19
- It isn’t tax reform, earnings are driving this rally: StrategistSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-10-18
- CPC creates Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New EraSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-18
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Your first trade for Thursday, October 19