Emerging Money Daily Audio Call November 15 - If growth proxy plays for the economy are rallying and energy is just off 27m highs why is high-yield testing fresh lows in the first part of today before we covering in the afternoon to be flat on the day?

Trump weights to bash Asia on trade until he comes home to the White House.

How will the rest of the world respond or is this just bluster?

Emerging markets now at key support which has been the place to buy the asset class for the last six months.

What do we do now?