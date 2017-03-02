Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 2 - When the most dovish voice on the Fed uses language like “continuing a gradual path” in reference to a March rate hike markets should prepare for more Fed rather than less.
Today’s price action tells you that correlations to higher rates and a stronger Dollar are potentially more back in play than we had expected.
EM and reflation assets are reacting to the Fed as we might have expected them three to four years ago or even last year when there was the risk that the tightening cycle could be more severe and impactful for current account deficit and commodity economies.
What should you stay long in this environment?...
…Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- “The Waratahs are just another side and we just play what’s in front of us” – Lions defence coach FerreiraSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-02
- WATCH: ‘I don’t know where my friends are’ – Pensioner describes lucky escape moments before hospital roof collapsesSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-02
- IN PICTURES: Motorist killed as flash floods bring chaos to Joburg roadsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-02
- ‘Stupidity’ the reason for Charlotte Maxeke hospital collapse‚ says doctorSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-02
- Land Rover officially lifts the veil on the VelarSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-02
- Senatla to make his first Stormers Super Rugby appearance since 2015Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-02
- Opinion: could wearing more colour have a life-changing effect?Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-02
- Your first trade for Thursday, March 2Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-03-02
- Belt and Road Initiative makes steady progress: spokesmanSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-02
- China to launch space station core module in 2018Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-02
- China’s two sessions to highlight Xi’s thoughtsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-02
- 6 dead, at least 20 injured in E. China stormSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-02
- CPPCC holds press conference ahead of annual sessionSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-02
- Riding an asteroid: China’s next space goalSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-02
- Post-80s judge ‘battle-hardened’ against corrupt officialsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-02
- “The Waratahs are just another side and we just play what’s in front of us” – Lions defence coach Ferreira