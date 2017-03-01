Emerging Money Daily Audio Call - March 1 - President Trumps address to the nation last night delivered on tone even if it didn’t deliver on details and global markets took notice.

Now what do markets do about the Fed who stands in the middle of the road as we move to the end of the week and confront the March FOMC meeting?

Bond yields are validating growth again and the US Dollar suddenly has become a friend to reflation assets and Emerging Markets. Can this continue?

Retailers globally are facing secular change that is painful but Home Retailers and the some parts of the retail chain are working well. We discuss.

Tune into your account for more information.

Click to Subscribe