Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 9 - A very different reaction to yesterday's Comey testimony and UK election results in the press versus the market.
The market is focusing on re-establishing the Trump trade if in fact there is no obvious path to impeachment at this point despite the reality of no real policy follow through being imminent. Small-cap stocks financials and cyclicals trade higher at the expense of defensive big Technology stocks.
The UK election also is a head fake in theory versus reality. The only clear outcome from the election other than the loss in majority for the Tory party us we now have a less strong Brexit outlook from here (although we don't change our view that Brexit is all but done).
Global growth trades are the big winners today as Copper rallies and industrial metals follow suit.
Tune into your account for more information and have a great weekend.
