Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 21

On today's call we discuss the continued focus on the retail sector in light of Amazons relentless onslaught.
Despite the obvious impact of Amazon on the entire sector, we caution that investors may be overreacting to inneuendo on the next "hook-up".
The US housing market remains firm and prices are moving higher but in fact we may also be seeing secular changes here that reflect changing dynamics for Millennials, and housing affordability is a major part of this.
The Emerging Market MSCI Index is in focus with the inclusion of Chinese A-Shares. Saudi Arabia also put in the on-deck circle for MSCI inclusion. What does it all mean and how should you trade it?
Turn into your account from one formation
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: Amazon • MSCI • Saudi Arabia • trade
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 5 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- China to upgrade submersible Jiaolong before 2019Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-22
- Conference in Beijing highlights gender inequalitySource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-22
- 3 panda cubs born in Shaanxi ProvinceSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-22
- Premier to attend Summer Davos in DalianSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-22
- Boy’s death triggers controversy over safety of shared bikesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-22
- HK chief pledges to serve people with pragmatismSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-22
- Beijing on alert for heavy rainSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-21
- China to compile historical data about South China SeaSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-21
- Your first trade for Wednesday, June 21Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-06-21
- China’s mining of combustible ice beats expectationsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-21
- China to upgrade submersible Jiaolong before 2019