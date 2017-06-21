Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 21

On today's call we discuss the continued focus on the retail sector in light of Amazons relentless onslaught.

Despite the obvious impact of Amazon on the entire sector, we caution that investors may be overreacting to inneuendo on the next "hook-up".

The US housing market remains firm and prices are moving higher but in fact we may also be seeing secular changes here that reflect changing dynamics for Millennials, and housing affordability is a major part of this.

The Emerging Market MSCI Index is in focus with the inclusion of Chinese A-Shares. Saudi Arabia also put in the on-deck circle for MSCI inclusion. What does it all mean and how should you trade it?

