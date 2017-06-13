Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 13

By On June 13, 2017

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 13 - US equities go back to the future as financials, industrials, and even retail rallying today despite a bounce in tech.

PPI readings around the world continue to support central banks who seek less accommodation even if they are not aggressively tightening.

The Fed will tell us tomorrow more about their plans for balance sheet tapering as the hike another 25bps.

