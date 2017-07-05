Emerging Money Daily Audio Call July 5 - On the call today we remind investors that last week's central bank intrusion was not something to forget about.
Friday payroll numbers will give investors even more insight into how aggressive central banks will be.
Owning transports continues to be the best way to play a combination of discounted valuations (to the SPX) and companies that are seeing more efficiency gains, and growth than sector peers.
Global payments are in focus with the Vantiv deal. We highlight the names we like in this thematic trade.
