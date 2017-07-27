Emerging Money Daily Audio Call July 27 - With the Fed painting a picture of controlled tapering on the horizon the markets have room to run especially when the ECB is also trying to step back from more hawkish rhetoric.

Equity investors should pay attention to two different market dynamics today. The first is in the Transports where we continue to break down and technical's are getting worse. The second is with the Dollar that has reversed almost 1% higher off of the overnight lows.

Asian tech stocks riding high after Samsung's record second quarter. We continue to endorse "STABB" over "FANG" and we explain why on today's call.

