Emerging Money Daily Audio Call July 27 - With the Fed painting a picture of controlled tapering on the horizon the markets have room to run especially when the ECB is also trying to step back from more hawkish rhetoric.
Equity investors should pay attention to two different market dynamics today. The first is in the Transports where we continue to break down and technical's are getting worse. The second is with the Dollar that has reversed almost 1% higher off of the overnight lows.
Asian tech stocks riding high after Samsung's record second quarter. We continue to endorse "STABB" over "FANG" and we explain why on today's call.
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Your first trade for Thursday, July 27
Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-07-27
- 63 pyramid scheme suspects detained in Beijing
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-27
- 18 detained in connection to cult activities
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-27
- China to select third group of astronauts this year
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-27
- Public hospitals to become nonprofit by 2020
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-27
- 124 people arrested for cross-border telecom fraud
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-27
- Chinese medical experts develop drug to kill Zika virus
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-27
- China makes breakthrough in quantum communication
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-27
- China defends VPN management measures
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-27
- Traffic jam eased in most Chinese cities in Q2
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-27
- Defense ministry doc to celebrate PLA’s founding
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-27
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country
Source: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Your first trade for Thursday, July 27