Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 16 - As we look back on today's trading action we focus on the move in the Dollar and the pause in the bank rally.

The Greenback continues to struggle making a move to the next level despite still very long positioning.

We believe the Dollar will continue to decouple in the short to medium term versus key crosses like EMFX, and commodities.

Lower yields led to a pause in the ferocious Financials rally today, some of this fueled by more dovish Fed comments. Consider any pause in Banks as the pause that refreshes.

Speak to you tomorrow.