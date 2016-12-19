Emerging Money Daily Audio call December 19
Emerging Money Daily Audio call December 19 - On the call today we discuss the week ahead with some focus on the BOJ tomorrow and of course the Fed remains in the interpretive mode after last week’s rate hike and comments.
Yellen speaks today on the labor market in Baltimore.
Oil seeing higher rig counts and higher net long specs so should this be a reason to begin lightening up on your long positioning? Not so fast.
We are watching banks where despite all the good news the charts are showing some rolling top formations.
