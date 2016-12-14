Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 14 - The Fed was dovish but the market doesn’t want to believe…

Watching curve flattening trades which include wondering of the financials have as much gusto as has been priced in.

FX markets must digest the Fed and could offer clues to where the bigger themes will be in January. Is it déjà vu all over again?

