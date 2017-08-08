Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 8 - A recovery in rates and the USD is bullish for financials and transports but not necessarily for EM and tech.
Is it time to take profits in EM?
China exports and imports were slightly disappointing but did not derail the trade in Asia overnight.
Owning our version of FANG for Asia which is STTAB is a great way to have exposure to broader Asian tech (broader than FANG gives to US tech).
Tune into your account for more information.
