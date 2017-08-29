Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 29 - With America focused on a tragedy unfolding in Houston, North Korea fires a missile at a US ally.

Not only is the act a defiant one but it is symbolic in it's attempt to get the attention of the Trump Administration.

What is the market impact after the dust settles? For investors who have only a buy the dip mentality, there is only one answer.

The tone however for investors may be changing as we get into September and Technical.'s continue to break down.

