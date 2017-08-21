Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 21

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 21 - The Solar eclipse seems to be the biggest news out there and this is precisely why we are concerned about a market that technically has challenges and where the bottom up is not terribly full of catalysts or compelling valuations stories.

EM meanwhile probes higher it its long running fight for equilibrium against "DM" (also known as the SPX).

We continue to track the EM/DM spread.

