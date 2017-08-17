Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 17 - Markets digest the negative currents of Washington, and terrorist tragedy in Spain, and also must face a slowing seasonal trading environment that leaves us tactically cautious.
BABA numbers were impressive and help paint a picture of a STAB group of stocks that are more attractive than FANG, but we are watching our timing after a massive run up.
Will central banks be more aggressive in this environment or less? I'm not sure it matters when we have more than $8trn of negative yielding bonds globally.
Tune into your account for more information.
