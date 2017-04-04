Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 4 - On the call today we outline why certain sectors can remain resilient even if all is not as it was grandstanded to be in Washington and on the legislative front.

While Trump and Republicans bumble their golden opportunity, equities in Four sectors remain attractive on valuation even while valuations overall for the market are elevated.

EU and EM stocks remain the most attractive allocations for investors seeking macro support around EPS recovery. It’s amazing how many US investors may hold a passport but are scared to travel outside the SPX when looking for well-run mega cap companies who are growing their EPS and raising distributions to investors.

