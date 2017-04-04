Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 4 - On the call today we outline why certain sectors can remain resilient even if all is not as it was grandstanded to be in Washington and on the legislative front.
While Trump and Republicans bumble their golden opportunity, equities in Four sectors remain attractive on valuation even while valuations overall for the market are elevated.
EU and EM stocks remain the most attractive allocations for investors seeking macro support around EPS recovery. It’s amazing how many US investors may hold a passport but are scared to travel outside the SPX when looking for well-run mega cap companies who are growing their EPS and raising distributions to investors.
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 5 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- The enemy within: Russia faces different Islamist threat with metro bombingSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-04
- UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on alleged Syria chemical attackSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-04
- Mpumalanga widow charged for husband’s Valentine’s Day murderSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-04
- Rand firmer than expected after credit rating downgradeSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-04
- Nuclear energy will be implemented at an affordable scale and pace: GigabaSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-04
- Cabinet reshuffle puts fizz in the sugary drinks tax fightSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-04
- Zuma a no-show at his own rallySource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-04
- Larger-than-life Molemela laid to rest in BloemfonteinSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-04
- Your first trade for Tuesday, April 4Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-04-04
- Child lifted from 15-meter deep well in East ChinaSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-04
- 11 arrested in connection with rape of minorsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-04
- SPP intensifies supervision of environment-related crimesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-04
- Five killed in Anhui factory blastSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-04
- Man caught in Yunnan for cross-border drug traffickingSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-04
- Japanese man donates Battle of Nanjing documents to ChinaSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-04
- The enemy within: Russia faces different Islamist threat with metro bombing