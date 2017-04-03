Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 3 - Auto sales and guidance on inventories are the headlines that lead the market lower but

this week will more likely be defined by Trump China, NFP on Friday and how the ECB tapers and talks to us.

We continue to see the environment support global equity flows while US small caps could leg lower. All of this may be relative performance analysis with a downward slant but where you can be on the right side of the trade.

