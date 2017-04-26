Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 26 - On the call today we attempt to assess the rhetoric from today's press conference to understand who wins, who loses, and where it's impossible to understand what to do without any details.
Markets remain very resilient especially in light of lofty valuations and a rally into this announcement.
EU Equities are holding onto the French election gains. Have investors missed this opportunity?
Tune into your account for more information.
