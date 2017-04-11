Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 11 - On the call today we discuss whether markets are moving into risk off mode or just vacillating before the next risk on moment.
Geopolitics are only escalating and earnings season remains the main driver to take equities higher in the US.
Before we get to earnings season however we must address risks in the middle east Europe and the US and right now the calendar is not your friend.
What do we mean?
Tune in to your account for more informations
