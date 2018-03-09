Emerging Money Daily Audio Blog March 9

What a difference a month makes in terms of the payroll number that showed enormous job strength but wages that moderated slightly giving investors the best of all worlds.
We close the week with major averages overcoming major technical resistance and fresh ammunition for Bulls to engage.
We caution that markets have given investors multiple places in the last 6 weeks to buy stocks lower and we are sure volatility is not going away.
Tune into your account for more information.
Have a great weekend.
markets • volatility
