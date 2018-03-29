Emerging Money Audio Blog March 29

Markets close out the first quarter in strong fashion but this is the first down quarter in nine and underscores the change in tone for global markets in the foreseeable future.

“Story Stocks” remain under pressure and we discuss why when the bull thesis for all stocks is removed there’s a much brighter light on high multiple equities who don’t make money.

The oil market maybe finding fresh support from An OPEC extension of production cuts through the 1Q 2019. And an oversold steel name is catching our attention.

Tune in to your account and have a great Easter!