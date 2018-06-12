Emerging Money Audio Blog June 11

The United States and North Korea summit is a day for the history books but more likely is a day that will allow both leaders to feel they have put their stamp on history.

We remain more focused on the big events that should move markets this week which include the Fed, the ECB, the BOJ, and in a massive amount of macro data.

For emerging markets we explain why a more hawkish ECB will be a rallying stick for a beleaguered asset class class. Turn into your account for Moran for mission