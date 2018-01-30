Emerging Money Audio Blog January 30, 2018

Markets confronting the cross currents of extreme positioning, the Federal Reserve, the State of the Union address, and higher rates.
Bullish fundamentals have not changed in a week but sentiment can change quickly and the VIX is as high as it’s been since August.
Is it time to buy? Tune in to your account for more information
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: Federal Reserve • VIX
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country