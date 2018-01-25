Emerging Money Audio Blog January 25, 2018
By Richard Rittorno On January 25, 2018 · Leave a Comment
Emerging Markets are getting more support from the bumbling comments on the USD coming from the Treasury Secretary, on day two of his rambling on the Greenback.
With RSI's(relative strength indicators) in EM equities at highs not seen since 2004, is it too late to buy?
Meanwhile German Bund yields are starting to reflect a new inflation paradigm that Draghi may be facing. What does this mean for the Euro, EU equities, and asset allocation?
Tagged with: Draghi • EM • Meanwhile German Bund • Treasury Secretary
