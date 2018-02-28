Emerging Money Audio Blog February 28

Markets await key inflation data in the US today and another Powell testimony tomorrow.
Will the Fed chair dial back his comments from yesterday? Was he mis-characterized as leaning towards 4 hikes in 2018? We discuss...
For higher risk assets, we believe the next few days are not a place to make a tactical bounce call.
Tune in to your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: US
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country