Emerging Money Audio Blog February 26

We have another week where rates and inflation data will take center stage.

Sprinkle in plenty of Fed speak and some regional Fed surveys and you have plenty for newly minted rates watchers to focus in on.

We continue to highlight the “AgLag” in the commodities trade. Commodity equities are breaking higher. We give you our preferred basket.

EM equities are readying for a fresh push higher if sideways action in the Dollar and rates continues. Why is more Xi Jingping better than less Xi Jingping for EM equities?

