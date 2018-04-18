Emerging Money Audio Blog April 18

Global commodities (CRB breakout) and reflation trades look to be back on.
Are we a buyer?
Earnings season is not disappointing expectations but we are not seeing true quality of valuations and earnings rewarded.
On todays call we highlight sectors that offer the best combination of risk/reward/valuation support.
Tune into your account for more information.
