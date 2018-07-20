Emerging Money Audio Blog

On the audio blog we recap a full week of geopolitics starting with Russia ending with China and a full slate of earnings releases across the S&P.

For investors there are significant cross currents between strong bottom of fundamentals and challenging macro headlines in a global economy that is solid but uncertain.

Investors can listen in for more insight into:

S&P earnings season, US Dollar, The Fed reserve, emerging market fund flows, and global asset allocation including the tech trade.

Have a great weekend

Tim