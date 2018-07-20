Emerging Money Audio Blog

On the audio blog we recap a full week of geopolitics starting with Russia ending with China and a full slate of earnings releases across the S&P.
For investors there are significant cross currents between strong bottom of fundamentals and challenging macro headlines in a global economy that is solid but uncertain.
Investors can listen in for more insight into:
S&P earnings season, US Dollar, The Fed reserve, emerging market fund flows, and global asset allocation including the tech trade.
Have a great weekend
Tim
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: fund flows • macro • trade • US Dollar
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country