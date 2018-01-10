Emerging Money Audio Blog, January 10, 2018

On today's call we highlight the continued move up in global interest rates, with China being today's catalyst on their comments about US Treasury purchases.
Commodities and High Yield are reacting to the move higher rates and ultimately may portend larger moves that should be weighed by asset allocators. Its our view that equities are "always the last to know" and thus we discuss the signs we are watching for across macro that can guide investment decisions as today's investment environment evolves.
Tune in to your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: China • High Yield • interest rates • macro
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country