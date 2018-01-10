Emerging Money Audio Blog, January 10, 2018

On today's call we highlight the continued move up in global interest rates, with China being today's catalyst on their comments about US Treasury purchases.

Commodities and High Yield are reacting to the move higher rates and ultimately may portend larger moves that should be weighed by asset allocators. Its our view that equities are "always the last to know" and thus we discuss the signs we are watching for across macro that can guide investment decisions as today's investment environment evolves.

