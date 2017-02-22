SPX flashing “overbot” on the charts

As the SPX rallies to a fresh record today on better macro globally and a continuation of a cyclically rally that is encouraging higher rates, technicals are saying be cautious with the extreme level of optimism.
A look back on the SPX over 10 years illustrates we have not been this high on a 9d RSI (85.7) for the index since March 2010 when the SPX hit 86.08 on March 17th .
Ultimately March 17th was a top in market momentum that ushered in a reversal that was quick and sharp. The SPX pulled back from March 17th a bit before rallying to almost 83 9d RSI on April 14. That high signaled an important trading inflection point where the index then proceeded to head into a vicious -17% tailspin over 47 sessions, eventually bottoming on July 2, 2010.
Investors may argue that the conditions for this rally are very different with both synchronized macro growth and looming fiscal policy support. We would simply caution that these levels of optimism are at extreme levels and can argue that there are a handful of major negative catalysts that might force volatile price action from these lofty levels.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Police give green light to Athlone Stadium to host Ajax vs Chiefs showdownSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-22
- ‘Daddy‚ come‚ come‚ come! The water is in the house’Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-22
- Budget 2017 commentary: ‘The government headcount has plateaued at around 1.32-million staff‚ but wage growth has been robust’Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-22
- ‘Cut in government spending would have been better than these tax hikes’Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-22
- WATCH: ‘Zuma wishes he was respected like Gordhan’ – Malema post #Budget2017Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-22
- Budget 2017: Overburdening wealthy South Africans could hurt economy – SeeffSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-22
- Suspects in FNB safety deposit boxes heist allegedly paid by syndicateSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-22
- Mvovo on the brink of becoming the 34th South African to earn 100 Super Rugby capsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-22
- Only off-duty nurses joined Pretoria march‚ patients not affectedSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-22
- Budget 2017: Go straight to the top of the class! Procurement watchdog halves cost of building schoolsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-22
- Crime statistics: 116 more murdersSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-22
- Your first trade for Wednesday, February 22Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-02-22
- Lotte World Tower may be abandoned by Chinese tycoonsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-22
- Tank adapted into snow blower in N. ChinaSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-22
- China commissions new naval training shipSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-22
- Police give green light to Athlone Stadium to host Ajax vs Chiefs showdown