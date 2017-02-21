SPX flashing “overbot” on the charts

As the SPX rallies to a fresh record today on better macro globally and a continuation of a cyclically rally that is encouraging higher rates, technicals are saying be cautious with the extreme level of optimism.

A look back on the SPX over 10 years illustrates we have not been this high on a 9d RSI (85.7) for the index since March 2010 when the SPX hit 86.08 on March 17th .

Login into your account or subscribe to see how the Emerging Money Team is preparing for cyclical move.

To Subscribe Click Here