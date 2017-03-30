Have You Missed the Trades in Europe and Emerging Markets? Part 2: Europe
Emerging Markets
Yesterday we outlined our Europe Trade. Let’s switch to Emerging Markets where we always have higher growth but we have also had a higher miss ratio on EPS and performance over the last five years.
The markets have behaved accordingly and add in a Fed that has been stalking now for four years and you can see why the EM underperformance that made sense when global growth was weaker became an epidemic. This narrative is shifting.
Emerging Markets have done even better than Europe versus the SPX, and we often remind investors of the relative underperformance of the last 6.5 years in EM to SPY.
The first chart shows EM vs DM over last 6.5 years where through to the December 22nd bottom (Double bottom off the Jan 22, 2016 bottom), EM underperformed the SPY by 61.8% from the high on October 2010.
)
Now you can see where EM equities have begun to reassert themselves after a post-election rout, continuing what began at the bottom of markets in 2016. From the December 22 low, EM equities have been the best equity asset allocation in the world. This trade will continue.
See how the Emerging Money Team is trading Europe - login now or Click Here To Subscribe
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 5 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- BREAKING: Zuma summons ANC top 5 to urgent meetingSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-30
- R500m Trudon fraud suspect Adriaan van Vuuren found dead in hotel roomSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-30
- Shark found on road after Cyclone Debbie brings torrential rain to AustraliaSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-30
- SuperSport give Safa permission to speak to Baxter about the Bafana coaching jobSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-30
- EFF ConCourt application a litany of Zuma’s contradictionsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-30
- Pagad leads uprising after suspect in girl’s murder appears in neighbourhoodSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-30
- KZN hostels a breeding ground for hit men‚ inquiry hearsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-30
- Joe Mafela’s 6-ton tombstone temporarily removedSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-30
- Ajax vs United is a battle between two sides coached‚ somewhat unsuccessfully‚ by De SaSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-30
- WATCH: It’s time I gave SA a show not on TV – Van Niekerk confirms participation in SA champsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-30
- WATCH: Zuma laughs off cabinet reshuffle questionSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-30
- Oudtshoorn municipality bosses suffer double whammy at hands of HawksSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-30
- Wall ruins believed to be ancient capital of Loulan foundSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-30
- China-made large amphibious aircraft to fly in MaySource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-30
- Beijing outlines its urban overall plan for 2016 to 2030Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-30
- BREAKING: Zuma summons ANC top 5 to urgent meeting