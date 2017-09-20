Markets Ahead of the Fed

Fed is out this afternoon and while we do not expect an overly aggressive Fed, the very nature of the QT is something the market should not like – even if it means we are past the point of extraordinary accommodation.

http://cnb.cx/2jJI2F7

Anticipation ahead of Fed policy announcements is 'wasted energy'

