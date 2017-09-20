Markets Ahead of the Fed

Fed is out this afternoon and while we do not expect an overly aggressive Fed, the very nature of the QT is something the market should not like – even if it means we are past the point of extraordinary accommodation.
Anticipation ahead of Fed policy announcements is 'wasted energy'
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: QT
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Your first trade for Wednesday, September 20Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-09-20
- Hong Kong Polytechnic University sets up Belt and Road centerSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-20
- West China city woos innovative overseas talentSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-20
- Beijing to hold its 1st leisure carnivalSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-20
- Fruitful results seen in Hebei’s disabled care effortsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-20
- Giant QR code mocked as unscannableSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-20
- Anti-telefraud app aims to boost securitySource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-20
- Students steer clear of physics in gaokaoSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-20
- Global media map out common groundSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-20
- Woman’s stolen college dream is now restoredSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-20
- China’s teeth have room to improveSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-20
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Your first trade for Wednesday, September 20