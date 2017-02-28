In front wall EM Sniffing Out “Fake Growth”?

Awaiting the President's State of the Union Address and Emerging Markets may be calling foul on the growth that has been talked up.

EM prefers global growth which inspires higher rates, not higher rates inspired by the end of global central bank policy that has stayed at the party too long.

