In front wall EM Sniffing Out “Fake Growth”?
By Richard Rittorno On February 28, 2017 · Leave a Comment
Awaiting the President's State of the Union Address and Emerging Markets may be calling foul on the growth that has been talked up.
EM prefers global growth which inspires higher rates, not higher rates inspired by the end of global central bank policy that has stayed at the party too long.
See how the Emerging Money team is trading ahead of the State of Union Address
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Chinese power plant becomes world’s largest fossil fuel power plantSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-28
- China removes age deadline for primary school entranceSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-28
- Officials in Lijiang suspended over Weibo postsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-28
- Watchers from home, abroad flock to spot new bird speciesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-28
- Court corrects dozens of wrongful convictionsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-28
- Incentives for second child consideredSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-28
- Number of SATs held outside US to be cutSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-28
- Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region to build one-hour commuting circleSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-27
- Xi urges urban planning, preparation for the Winter OlympicsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-27
- Trading health care as industry CEOs meet with TrumpSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-02-27
- CPC punishes officials for poor leadershipSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-27
- Final Trade: MOS, FL & moreSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-02-27
- Bitcoin bug calls out Peter Schiff’s gold infatuationSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-02-27
- Today’s Bitcoin could be ‘tomorrow’s Beanie Babies’: SchiffSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-02-27
- Are stocks cheap?Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-02-27
- Chinese power plant becomes world’s largest fossil fuel power plant