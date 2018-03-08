Emerging Money Daily Blog March 8

Ahead of big announcements on trade tariffs and payroll figures tomorrow morning the market moves sideways.
Another retail disaster today with Kroger and this reinforces the pressure on the sector even in a post corporate tax cut environment.
Tune in to your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: trade
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country