Emerging Money Daily Audio January 23 - Reporting from the largest ETF conference in the world and doing Fast Money here in Ft Lauderdale Florida.

We give you our thoughts on ETFs and the development of the market.

Trump begins the unwind of TPP as a first order of business in his first week of policy.

What does this mean for EM and global markets?

Trump trades are looking heavy but there are opportunities in core allocations at levels just below the current market.

What are we watching?

Tune into your account for more information.

To Subscribe Click Here