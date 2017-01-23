Emerging Money Daily Audio January 23 - Reporting from the largest ETF conference in the world and doing Fast Money here in Ft Lauderdale Florida.
We give you our thoughts on ETFs and the development of the market.
Trump begins the unwind of TPP as a first order of business in his first week of policy.
What does this mean for EM and global markets?
Trump trades are looking heavy but there are opportunities in core allocations at levels just below the current market.
What are we watching?
Tune into your account for more information.
To Subscribe Click Here
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: ETFs • global markets • TPP • Trump
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Horses and donkeys allegedly bludgeoned with hammers‚ skinned aliveSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-23
- Trump moves to withdraw from TPP trade pactSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-23
- Cape Town water hogs identified – days are numberedSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-23
- Singh waiting for Braga president to return before putting pen-to-paper at Portuguese clubSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-23
- CRL rights commission slammed for criticism of pastorsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-23
- Medical Schemes registrar Dr Humphrey Zokufa dies‚ Health Minister says a “great loss”Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-23
- No registration at WSU due to water crisis strikeSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-23
- Plans for a new Cape Town museum gathers dustSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-23
- Health department wants details of medical aid members to be stored in central government databaseSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-23
- South African households have less debt‚ but failing to save for rainy days and retirementSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-23
- China’s 2nd most wanted economic fugitive gets life sentenceSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-23
- 83 suspects detained in Shanghai for antiques scamSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-23
- Xi bids New Year greetings to non-Communist partiesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-23
- Relocation to support ‘ecological migrants’Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-23
- Electronic readers’ jump in popularity just beginningSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-23
- Horses and donkeys allegedly bludgeoned with hammers‚ skinned alive