Emerging Money Daily Audio Call September 5 - Markets come back from the beach and must confront tactical and fundamental questions.
At a minimum, quiet markets drifted higher last week and that alone means pressure this week. Add in not just N Korea but the Trump acrimony and dysfunction is getting amped up again and expectations for anything fiscal are moving south in-line.
But the biggest issue for the markets may be coming later in the week as the ECB readies yet again to talk to the market about their bond unwind plans.
We are not sure they will say anything substantive or that they know what they should and can say. If we get a more hawkish tone from the ECB it could ignite fear in markets who have taken their eye off the Fed and global central banks' leaving of the party after almost a decade.
Energy remains a trade that can be supported from a trader's perspective even if the industry is long term in transition. We discuss OFS and XLE postions.
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Students stranded by quake resettledSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-05
- China looks to UK’s vocational systemSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-05
- Roads, rails transform lives in the westSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-05
- Heavy air pollution earlier than usual: MEPSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-05
- First batch of judge assistants promotedSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-05
- Air Force set on long-range missionSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-05
- Beijing opens hospital helipadSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-05
- College dorms launch facial recognition technologySource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-05
- Typhoon Mawar rains more misery on GuangdongSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-05
- Beijing’s winter smog to arrive earlier this yearSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-09-05
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Students stranded by quake resettled