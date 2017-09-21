Emerging Money Daily Audio Call September 21 - The day after the Fed, markets are telling us that there is some sense of relief the Fed wasn't more hawkish ( which was the early response) even though we have a higher probability of a December hike.
Meanwhile Draghi spoke this AM in Europe and also didn't deviate from the script. What's more interesting is how the market is seeing some major rotation trends that may simply adjustments to exposures that had become too extreme, or could be larger thematic trades.
We are referring to the trade off in metals, copper, and the Aussie on the downside, while Transports, Energy are seeing increasingly more love now that they have rallied off oversold conditions.
On the call we outline our short term trading call on EM equities, and tell you why a downgrade of China's credit rating is not the reason to run for the door.

