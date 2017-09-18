Emerging Money Daily Audio Call September 18 - With the Fed on deck later in the week, global markets are slowly bidding up rates.

On the call today we discuss Emerging Markets and why the character change for the asset class supports the spread trade to the S&P, currently pushing to new multi year highs.

Financial's back on the front foot with the cheaper valuation plays and those most geared globally outperforming defensive asset-management and IB rooted stocks.

Why is China winning the global influence war? We explain...